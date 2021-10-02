Top 5 Things to do in Sullivan County, New York

Anyone down for a mini road trip? Those words are always music to my ears. I've traveled throughout the Hudson Valley and could never get bored. There is always something new to see, explore and visit. It seems that each county, town and village has a fascinating story behind it. There is always something to do for every friend, sibling or family member.

Here are the top 5 things to do in Sullivan County.

Bethel Woods Center for the Art, Bethel

Bethel Woods is one of my favorite places to be. The original home of Woodstock holds all of those feel good vibes on site. From their live concerts to fascinating museums, you could spend an entire day there. You can also stroll the grounds to learn about the history and walk the Bindy Bazaar trail. They have many events going on weekly as well.

Find out more at Bethel Woods, here.

The Ellenville Fault Ice Caves, Cragsmoor

This is one of the most popular spots among Sam's Point area. The Ice Caves are also a natural landmark. This is an amazing experience that you must enjoy at least one time. The caves have snow in them in the winter and are still pretty cool in the summer. These caves are actually made out of quartz conglomerate.

Head on over to the website and find out more.

Lake Superior State Park, Bethel

If you're looking to be in nature but also have a relaxing day then this is your spot. From pedal boating to swimming and their beach area, you could spend the entire day here. I had the chance to picnic and pedal boat here. The park is open year round.

Find out how you can plan your next trip there, find out more here.

Catskill Distilling Company, Bethel

Not only do they have distillery tours but also concerts and performances. If you enjoy art, then you are in luck. There is Art in the Field collection on site. The Dancing Cat Saloon and Stray Cat Gallery are also a part of the distillery. I would say drop me off here after Bethel Wood and I would be happy!

Find out more here.

Resorts World Catskills, Monticello

Who's feeling lucky? Even if you're not, why not play the slots for fun. They have events, dining options and hotel accommodations on site. Spend a relaxing weekend at the casino, get a massage after and choose from their wide variety of dining options. This sounds ideal to me.

Find out more about Resorts World Catskills here.

Have you ever been to Sullivan County before? Have you ever visited my top 5 spots? Let us know below.

Iconic Woodstock '69 Stage The iconic Woodstock Music & Arts Fair stage found in a paddleball court. Now you can own your "peace".