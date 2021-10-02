Update: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Neighbor Dispute in Hudson Valley

Police continue to investigate a neighbor dispute that killed two Hudson Valley residents.

2 Dead, 2 Injured After Neighbor Dispute in Hudson Valley

Dutchess County, NY Fatal Stabbings Pawling.mp4 from Rockland Video Productions, NY on Vimeo.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into a fatal stabbing incident that occurred at 174 Walnut Drive in the Town of Beekman around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police note the home has a Pawling mailing address.

Deputies responded to the home on Walnut Driver for a report of an active disturbance in which a man was stabbing other people.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that 32-year-old Willem C. Salcius of Beekman started an altercation with neighbors, during which he stabbed three people multiple times, police say.

Salcius then took his own life, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

William E. McGoorty, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert M. McGoorty, 30, and 58-year-old Edward M. McGoorty are being treated at the hospital. Police did not release their conditions.

The McGoorty's and Salcius knew each other but a motive remains unclear, police say.

The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, and more information may be released later.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Beekman Fire Department, Pawling Fire Department, Union Vale Fire Department, Town of Dover EMS, and EMStar.

