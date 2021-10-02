Don't just leaf peep when you can learn. This weekend you have the opportunity to enjoy the Hudson Valley in all it's fall colors while learning a bit about the trees that put on the colorful show.

I realize that those of us that live in the Hudson Valley often make fun of the folks that come to visit to see the leaves change but the truth is it's really amazing. You can't look away from all the bright yellows, shiny oranges and deep reds.

This Saturday you are invite to join the Mohonk Preserve and Chris Roddick for a lesson about trees. It will be a morning of hiking through the woods while learning all about the trees that make up or forest and the beautiful color mosaic that truly is fall foliage.

Your guide Chris Roddick will help you understand trees from tiny seedlings to the full grown versions that sprout the seasons colors. You will learn what a nursing log is and how it is vital to our Hudson Valley Forests.

This program is offered by the Mohonk Preserve. It is free and open to ages 8 and up. Children must be with a guardian. The program starts this Saturday at 10am to register visit mohonkpreserve.org

If you do get the chance to go bring along a heavy book so you can press are few fallen leaves between the pages.

