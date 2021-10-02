When it comes to the perfect setting to enjoy a football game there are a few must-haves, right? If you're venturing out of the house, it better be worth it.

Good food.

Great drinks.

Fun atmosphere.

Those are the biggies, right?

We asked the Hudson Valley where they go for 'Football Funday' (because we aren't just limited to Sunday Funday anymore with MNF and Thursday night games) and the choices are in for Dutchess County.

Did we miss anything? If your favorite spot isn't listed, be sure to let us know and we'll add it to the list!

The Hudson Valley's Top 6 Dutchess County Picks for Football Funday Wanting to go out and enjoy a game or two with your crew? Take these suggestions from your fellow Hudson Valley friends on where the best places in Dutchess County are!