Driver Reportedly Fatally Shot in the Hudson Valley

An investigation is underway after a driver was shot in a car in the Hudson Valley.

Dozens of police officers and detectives were on the scene in the City of Newburgh following reports of shots fired around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

First responders found the windows of a yellow taxi full of bullet holes on North Miller Street between Farrington street and South Street.

Police confirmed they were investigating a shooting incident, but would not say who was shot or how badly the person was injured.

However, there are unconfirmed reports the Express USA Taxi driver was killed.

Neighbors at the scene told Rockland Video the driver was killed.

No word if any suspect is in custody.

Police and yellow crime scene tape was seen in the area, including on Johnston Street.

Detectives were also seen questioning neighbors.

City of Newburgh Police have yet to comment. More information is expected to be released later today.