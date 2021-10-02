Sheriff Butch Anderson passed away earlier this week.

As the Hudson Valley continues to mourn the loss of of local law enforcement legend, Sheriff Butch Anderson did some planning before his passing and wrote out some specific wishes he had if he did pass away.

The statement was posted online on Butch Anderson's Facebook page and explains his wishes after he passes away:

"The following statement was entrusted to me recently by the Sheriff and needs no further explanation.

It’s now September and I have had some time to reflect due to recent health issues. In the event that something should occur that does not allow me to continue in my role as Dutchess County Sheriff, I want to be very clear on my wishes. Kirk Imperati has been at my side for 14 years as my Undersheriff and my good friend. That relationship has created a very strong bond between us working side by side, day after day and year after year. He has the discipline and strength of character that has always reminded me of my younger self. He’s a good family man, loves his wife, daughters and keeps a watchful eye over his parents. He has the respect of all those he works with at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and everyone throughout our Dutchess County community. I know what it takes to be Sheriff, been doing it for 22 years. I want and need Kirk Imperati, if necessary to succeed me first as Acting Sheriff and then in the role of Sheriff of Dutchess County. I ask that you stand with and support Kirk as he has done for me during all our years together. I know he will continue my legacy.” Butch Anderson"

Once the statement went live on Facebook, many folks from all across the Hudson Valley showed their support by leaving comments of encouragement.

Comments like, from Rob C, who posted, "Please Governor respect Butch’s wishes. Kirk is the man for the job!" Joe M said, "I personally don't know Kirk, but did have the great opportunity to know Butch...I will support Kirk because of Sheriff's last wish."

