The Canadian wildfires may cause the Hudson Valley to experience hazy conditions today, but that's not the real danger.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire Hudson Valley area of New York through Wednesday evening at 11pm. Areas include Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Ulster, Sullivan, Rockland, and Westchester counties. The alert triggered by the New York State Department of Health suggests some individuals limit outdoor activity.

Canva Canva loading...

Why is there an Air Quality Alert in the Hudson Valley?

The Air Quality Alert was put out to warn New Yorkers of an increase in ground-level ozone. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality index will be over 100 today, which means that pollutants will be in large enough concentrations to cause health issues for people who are participating in strenuous outdoor physical activity.

Those with asthma, heart disease and young children can also be affected by just being exposed to the air pollutants that will be present throughout the day on Wednesday.

Canva Canva loading...

Wildfires to Cause Hazy Conditions, But Not Dangerous

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine. However, that sun will appear hazy due to particulates in the upper atmosphere from the Canadian Wildfires. While the smoke could affect how the sky looks, health experts don't expect the fires to decrease the air quality in the Hudson Valley or the New York Metropolitan area this week.

Smoke is expected to remain in the upper atmosphere, which will cover the area with a haze but not be low enough to have any effect on the air quality.

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York State