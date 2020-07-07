Adams Gardening Department Makes Architectural Digest

It's always cool to see a local grocery store make a national publication.

It's been a long couple of months since we've all began to quarantine. To pass the time many Hudson Valley residents have taken on a new hobby or two. One of the most common hobbies that has been adopted is gardening.

My wife seems to have grown a green thumb over the past few months. She's absolutely obsessed with house plants and she's been going to Adams Fairacre Farms to get her fix.

It turns out she's not the only one obsessed with getting plants from there. She's actually in great company. According to an article from Architectural Digest, Adams is a favorite for designer Maryline Damour. Damour admits that she shopped at Adams for months without knowing there was a gardening department. She clearly never parked in front of the garden center by mistake?

She shouted out the family owned chain's Kingston location in the article.

Did you start gardening during the quarantine? If so, where is your go-to nursery in the Hudson Valley?

