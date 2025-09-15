Adam Carolla and Megyn Kelly Appearing at Hudson Valley Event

An evening with Adam Carolla with special guest Megyn Kelly set for area venue in 2026.

Radio personality, comedian, actor and podcaster Adam Carolla. He hosts The Adam Carolla Show, a talk show distributed as a podcast.

Carolla co-hosted the syndicated radio call-in program Love Line with Dr. Drew Pinsky from 1995 to 2005 as well as the show's television incarnation on MTV from 1996 to 2000. He was the co-host and co-creator of the television program The Man Show (1999–2004), and the co-creator and a regular performer on the television show Crank Yankers (2002–2007, 2019–2022). He hosted The Adam Carolla Project, a home improvement television program which aired on TLC in 2005 and The Car Show on Speed in 2011.

Carolla has also appeared on the network reality television programs Dancing with the Stars and The Celebrity Apprentice. His book In Fifty Years We'll All Be Chicks debuted on The New York Times Best Seller list in 2010, and his second book, Not Taco Bell Material, also reached The New York Times bestseller status.

Carolla has made numerous guest appearances on political talk shows as a commentator. He hosted a weekly segment, "Rollin' with Carolla", on Bill O'Reilly's The O'Reilly Factor.

A Little About Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly is an American journalist, attorney, political commentator, and media personality. She is best known for her work as a television news anchor and for hosting her own shows across major networks including Fox News.

She currently hosts The Megyn Kelly Show, a talk show and podcast that airs daily on Sirius XM's Triumph channel and has over 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Kelly previously worked at Fox News from 2004 to 2017, where she hosted programs including America Live and The Kelly File, and at NBC News from 2017 to 2018, where she anchored Megyn Kelly Today. In 2025, she launched MK Media, a podcast and video network featuring commentary and news programs from independent creators. She was named one of Time's 100 most influential people of 2014 and 2025.

An Evening with Adam Carolla with special guest Megyn Kelly in Chester, NY

An Evening with Adam Carolla with special guest Megyn Kelly is set for Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, NY on Jan. 30, 2026 at 8pm. Get tickets and info here.

