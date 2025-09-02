10 Year Old AGT Semifinalist Rocks National Anthem in New York
Watch as rock and blues guitarist Bay Melnick Virgolino performs Star Spangled Banner in Saratoga.
Bay Melnick Virgolino is a 10 year old rock and blues guitarist from New York City who gained viral internet fame and is currently a semifinalist on Season 20 of America's Got Talent (AGT). Inspired by Slash of Guns N' Roses, he started playing guitar at age 5, has performed internationally, and is the youngest PRS Guitars Pulse Artist.
Key Facts
- Age: 10 years old
- Talent: Rock and blues guitarist and vocalist
- Inspiration: Slash from Guns N' Roses
- Origin: New York City
- Notable Achievements:
- Viral internet sensation
- Youngest PRS Guitars Pulse Artist
- Performed with legendary guitarist Buddy Guy
- Featured on national news outlets including ABC News Live
- Currently appearing on and advancing to the semifinals of America's Got Talent Season 20
Early Career
- Bay became fascinated with rock and blues at age 2 and picked up his first guitar at age 4.
- He played his first live concert at age 7 and headlined at the famous Bitter End club at 8.
- At age 9, he performed internationally and on stage with the legendary Buddy Guy.
America's Got Talent (AGT)
- Bay's audition for AGT, where he performed Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," was a major success.
- He received all four "yes" votes from the judges and won the public's vote to advance to the AGT semifinals.
- During the quarterfinals, he was shown on FOX Saratoga performing the national anthem, according to YouTube.
NYRA (New York Racing Association) took to social media posting on their official Facebook page video from this past Labor Day weekend of Bay Melnick Virgolino rockin' the Star Spangled Banner at Saratoga Raceway. See video of a performance that would make Jimi Hendrix proud below.
@AGT semifinalist Bay Melnick Virgolino @the_only_bay, a 10-year-old rock & blues guitarist from NYC, rocked the national anthem on @foxtv Saratoga Sunday!
