Actor Jake Gyllenhaal Allegedly Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner

The actor allegedly stopped in for a meal at a popular diner, often visited by celebrities.

Jake Gyllenhaal made his acting debut at age 11 appearing in the 1991 comedy City Slickers, playing Billy Crystal's son. He was regularly exposed to filmmaking due to his family's ties in the industry, as his father was director Stephen Gyllenhall and his mother was producer/screenwriter Naomi Foner. He also has an older sister, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhall Movie Roles During the Late 1990s and Early 2000s

Gyllenhall starred in October Sky in 1991 and Donnie Darko in 2001 (he won an Independent Spirit Award Best Actor nomination for Donnie Darko). He followed that up with roles in Bubble Boy, The Good Girl, Moonlight Mile and The Day After Tomorrow, but it was 2005's Brokeback Mountain that won him critical acclaim.

After Brokeback Mountain

Following the success of Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhall starred in Zodiac, Brothers, Prince of Persia: Sand of Time and 2010's Love & Other Drugs ( He was nominated for the Best Actor-Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Golden Globe Award for Love & Other Drugs). In the 2010's he starred in Source Code, End of Watch, Prisoners, Nightcrawler, Southpaw and Demolition. He would be nominated for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama Golden Globe, the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role SAG & the Best Actor in a Leading Role BAFTA Award for 2014's Nightcrawler.

Millbrook, NY has seen its share of big-name celebrities over the years. There was a time when you could run into the likes of Liam Neeson, Mary Tyler Moore, Bette Midler, Ric Ocasek of The Cars and even "The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet on any given day in Millbrook. Many who have stopped in for a bite at the local diner in town.



Jake Gyllenhall Allegedly Dines at Millbrook Diner

The actor was reportedly spotted at the Millbrook Diner, a popular Dutchess County, NY diner this week. An employee who spoke on anonymity said that she was talking with him, and she said, "You're Jake right? " He then changed the subject and started talking about movies, appearing to not want to answer. It was this past January when actor Gerard Butler was spotted at the popular diner. Gyllenhall is no stranger to the Hudson Valley area as some years ago he was once spotted with Taylor Swift Apple Picking in the Fishkill area.