Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover

A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months.

If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I didn't grow up in the Hudson Valley so I had no idea what business was here years ago. I even asked the question on here to get the answer.

I had noticed this abandoned building for years whenever I went to the Poughkeepsie Galleria. I figured it was a former automotive center because it had garages but it was right next to Sears Automotive. Several people came forward and said it used to be a Montgomery Wards Automotive.

If you look at the steel beams on the top right corner of the building you'll notice it spells out 'MW' for the former location's initials.

When Montgomery Wards Automotive Center closed this spot it then was transformed into an shop that specialized in ATV repair but that reportedly closed roughly 17 years ago.

So what is coming to this old place on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie?

attachment-IMG_0065 loading...

Back in December we learned that the location was going to be the second home for Foreign Car Specialists.

Their Facebook post on December 8 stated:

"ANNOUNCING - Foreign Car Specialists' SECOND location! Opening Spring, 2022 at 1937 South Road, Poughkeepsie. We're so excited to have the room to add additional staff members, provide technical training and host special events at this prime Southern Dutchess County location!"

Foreign Car Specialists currently have a location 124 Washington St in Poughkeepsie and focus on

17 Chains Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie Needs Right Now

Top 5 Italian Restaurants in Poughkeepsie, New York