Aaaargh… Hudson Valley Pirate Festival Coming to New Paltz

Shiver me timbers! There’s a Pirate Festival coming to Ulster County, and it’s this weekend. If you love pirates and everything that has to do with pirates, then make plans to head to New Paltz either this Saturday or Sunday. Or both, Matey, if you’re a true fan of pirates. Aye Aye.

It’s the Hudson Valley Pirate Festival this Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 from 11AM - 6PM at the Ulster County Fairgrounds on Libertyville Road in New Paltz. What happens at a pirate festival? Glad you asked. It’s a family friendly festival with all kinds of activities for both kids and adults. Games, pirate life encampment, music, vendors, a whole area for children, and for adults there is a pub and an adult night show on Saturday from 7PM - 9PM. That's a whole lot of fun all in one place.

Local and regional vendors will be out in full force for the Hudson Valley Pirate Festival. Vendors include Fairy Fluff and Pixie Stuff, Mystik Bazaar Clothing and accessories, Loki’s Legacies, Beth’s Beads, Stones on a Stick, Sacred Journeys Ceramics, Pirate Bones and Booty, Woods Magic, Wild Gingers Herbs and Botanicals, Moon Ruby Crystals plus many, many more. Also a psychic and a photo booth.

The Hudson Valley Pirate Festival in New Paltz is a fun way for you to step back to a time when pirates ruled the seas. Only without the dangers of pirate life. That makes it a lot more fun. For the full list of vendors and for more information including how to get tickets, check out the Hudson Valley Pirate Festival website.

