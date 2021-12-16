A WPDH Holiday Tradition Returns This Weekend

Ah Twisted Sister. The band released their first studio album Under the Blade in 1982. In fact, It is well known that WPDH was the very first commercial rock radio station in the U.S. to play the song "Under The Blade". This has been mentioned by Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider many times in interviews over the years, and it was also mentioned in Dee's autobiography Shut up and Give Me the Mic. Twisted Sister's second album You Can’t Stop Rock ‘n’ Roll was released in 1983. The band achieved major success in 1984 with the release of their third album Stay Hungry featuring the hits “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock”. Stay Hungry went multi-platinum selling 3 million copies with videos for the singles receiving heavy airplay on MTV. Twisted Sister followed up the success of Stay Hungry with not as successful Come Out and Play album in 1985. The album sold 500,000 copies. Twisted Sister split up after the release of 1987’s Love Is For Suckers. The band reunited in 2001 and did some recording and touring for several years, eventually calling it quits in 2016 with a 40th anniversary farewell tour. I got to see their final New York area show which took place at The Rock Carnival in Lakewood, NJ as the band played to thousands in the pouring rain.

Well about that WPDH Holiday tradition. Tune in for the WPDH Album of the Week this Sunday at 11PM. We’ll be bringing you Twisted Sister A Twisted Christmas in it's entirety, start to finish.

Twisted Sister released their Christmas album, A Twisted Christmas in October of 2006. The album features heavy metal versions of classic Christmas songs, including the favorite "Oh Come All Ye Faithful". The band released a video for "Oh Come All Ye Faithful", which follows the style of classic Twisted Sister videos "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock". The airing of A Twisted Christmas in it's entirety just before Christmas was a yearly tradition here at 101.5 WPDH, and it's back!

The WPDH Album of the Week is presented by O'Connor & Partners. All you have to do is nominate a new album using the form below the form below: