There have been a lot of new openings in Poughkeepsie over the past few months, and that’s really good news in a time when you're more likely to read about a business closing. Part of the reason we’ve been seeing these new businesses is the addition of the Eastdale Village Town Center on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie.

Eastdale Village Town Center has been being developed over the past few years. There was a lot of construction it seemed, and then all of a sudden there is this beautiful village complete with all different kinds of local businesses, beautiful residences, and festivals and community celebrations throughout the year.

Have you had a chance to check out Eastdale Village Town Center yet? Some of the area’s favorite shops have opened there including Pizzeria Posto, Daffodils Gift Shoppe, Spoons Ice Cream, Freddy B Clothing, and soon Rossi’s Deli will be opening up a store there. And it’s not all businesses. The residents of Eastdale Village Town Center live in a beautiful new community with everything within their reach. Check out the photos.

A Peek Inside Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village Town Center Great Things Are Happening at Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie

If you haven't been to Eastdale Village Town Center, the holidays are a great time to check it out. Do some shopping, grab a bite to eat, and see what Eastdale Village is all about.

