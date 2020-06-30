A special celestial event is on the way for America's birthday. AccuWeather says that a penumbral lunar eclipse will occur late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Now, the big question is will the weather work with us here in the Hudson Valley so we can see it?

One of the first lunar eclipses of 2020 will take place when the full moon passes through part of Earth's shadow, The eclipse will be visible across the Western Hemisphere. What exactly is a prenumbral lunar eclipse? According to WCNC, it's when the moon passes through Earth's outer shadow, called the penumbra.

This third kind of lunar eclipse is much more subtle, and much more difficult to observe, than either a total or partial eclipse of the moon. At best, at mid-eclipse, very observant people will notice a dark shading on the moon's face.

The eclipse will start Saturday, July 4 at 11:07 P.M. EDT and continue until Sunday, July 5 at 1:52 A.M.. EDT. The best time to view the event will be around 12:30 A.M.

The weather forecast for the northeast? According to NOAA, the forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies that evening. However, says a layer of clouds will persist over the northeast which could hamper viewing conditions.

