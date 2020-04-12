93 Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Under Quarantine Just Wants More Beer

Is some extra beer too much to ask for? That's what 93 year-old Olive Veronesi wanted as she stays in her home in Seminole, Pennsylvania. Well, beer is pretty essential.

The woman wrote on a dry erase board that she needed more beer, as she and others have been ordered to stay home. A relative took a pic of holding the sign up to her front window, hoping someone would get the important message. Veronesi can bee seen holding a presumably empty can of Coors Light in her hand.

The image was shared on social media and has since gone viral. Now millions worldwide know of the elderly woman's plight. The NY Post and KDKA have reported that a number of people have reached out to help.

