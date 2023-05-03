90s Hip Hop Icon Coming to Wappingers Falls

Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah will play at a new Wappingers Falls, NY venue.

Regarded as one of the greatest and most influential groups in hip-hop history, Wu-Tang Clan helped popularize and develop East Coast hip-hop and hardcore hip-hop styles. The band formed in Staten Island, NY in 1992 and achieved breakthrough success with their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), an album widely considered one of the most significant albums of the 1990s and one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

Members of Wu-Tang Clan went on to pursue solo careers after the success of the debut album, including Ghostface Killah, who debuted Ironman in 1996, an album that was well-received by music critics. He enjoyed continued success in the years that followed with critically acclaimed albums like 2000's Supreme Clientele and 2006's Fishscale.

MTV included him as an honorable mention in 2006 on their list of Greatest MCs of All Time.

We reported recently about a new Hookah lounge that opened its doors in Wappingers Falls, and rapper Ghostface Killah is reportedly scheduled to be appearing there soon.

Ghostface Killah Playing Zen Hookah Lounge in Wappingers Falls

Ghostface Killah will be making a rare appearance in the area with a performance set for Zen Hookah Lounge in Wappingers Falls on Friday, May 19 at 8 pm. Tickets are $25 to get in.

