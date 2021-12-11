7 Cheapest Gas Stations in Newburgh Right Now

The price of gas is climbing in New York. Are you looking to save money at the pump? Keep scrolling for the list of places that are offering the cheapest prices on gasoline in Newburgh as of today.

Many speculated that the cost of gasoline would go up in 2021 and it seems to be happening.

According to NYSERDA, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Upstate New York is $3.52 compared to last year which $2.22.

Everyone is always looking to save some money especially with Christmas quickly approaching. If you're driving in the Newburgh area this list might help you out.

The following lists gas stations that have the lowest prices for a gallon of regular gasoline in Newburgh, New York as of December 9, 2021 per Gasbuddy.com.

These are the 7 most inexpensive place to purchase gasoline in Newburgh right now.

7. Valero / Food Mart located at 209 S Plank Rd Newburgh, NY 12550

According to Gasbuddy, this gas station is currently selling regular gasoline for $3.37 / gallon.

6. Shell located at 161 S Plank Rd Newburgh, NY 12550

According to Gasbuddy, this gas station is currently selling regular gasoline for $3.37 / gallon.

5. Exxon located at 1215 Union Ave Newburgh, NY

According to Gasbuddy, this gas station is currently selling regular gasoline for $3.33 / gallon.

4. Pilot located at 239 NY-17K Newburgh, NY

According to Gasbuddy, this gas station is currently selling regular gasoline for $3.33 / gallon.

3. Citgo located at 431 Robinson Ave Newburgh, NY 12550

According to Gasbuddy, this gas station is currently selling regular gasoline for $3.33 / gallon.

2. Gulf located at 100 NY-17K Newburgh, New York

According to Gasbuddy, this gas station is currently selling regular gasoline for $3.33 / gallon.

1. Sunoco located at 5004 Rte 9W, Newburgh, NY 12550

According to Gasbuddy, this gas station is currently selling regular gasoline for $3.31 / gallon. This is the cheapest place to get gas on the map.

