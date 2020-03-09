5th Annual Bowl-a-Thon for Pets Alive

If you listen to The Boris and Robyn Show, you know that we are big fans of Pets Alive, the no kill animal shelter in Middletown. And on Sunday, March 29, you can be part of the 5th Annual Pets Alive Bowl-A-Thon for the Animals from noon - 3 PM at Quinnz Pinz, 13 Railroad Avenue in Middletown.

Not only will it be a fun day of bowling for you, your family and your friends, there will be lots of other ways to help. There will also be a bake sale, a 50/50, door prizes and a silent auction. And the Hudson Valley Ghostbusters will be making a special appearance for photo fun. The best part? It all goes to help Pets Alive in Middletown.

Pre-registration is only $18. Registration at the door is $20. Registration fee includes 2 hours of bowling, rental of shoes and bowling ball, and a pitcher of soda and pizza per lane.

For more information about the Pets Alive Bowl-A-Thon for the Animals, check out the facebook event page.

