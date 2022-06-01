Our Pet of the Week Will Brighten Your Day Guaranteed!

Meet our lovely ray of sunshine, Jasmine from Pets Alive! This 11-year-old sweetie came to Pets Alive earlier this year after living in an overcrowded shelter in the south. This girl is just a joy to be around! She’s a curious yet clever dog, and enjoys doing new things with new people! Despite her age, she is a very active girl! She has lots and lots of energy, and loves to have fun! She LOVES to play around with her stuffed toys and enjoys playing fetch and tug of war with her jolly ball!

Jasmine enjoys spending her time outside, whether it’s going for walks or just lying in the warm sun! She likes to explore new places and go on fun adventures, so if you're looking for a running or hiking buddy, she’s your girl! Jasmine really wants to start having fun in a forever home with her new loving family. Could it be yours?

If you want to meet Jasmine, She's available for adoption from Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. For questions about Jasmine, contact them at adoptions@petsalive.org or 845-386-9738. You can also fill out an online application and the dog adoption team will schedule an appointment for you to meet her!