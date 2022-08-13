Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY

It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.

Pets Alive is a no-kill animal shelter located in Middletown, New York that helps dogs, cats, and farm animals. Many of their pets are older and have special needs. You can find them at area events creating awareness and raising money to help the pets in their care. I have a personal place for them in my heart because they are the reason I have my Minnie Pearl who I adopted in 2009.

Pets Alive's mission is to

... build a humane community supporting the human-animal bond by being a resource through rescue, adoption, intervention, education, and outreach. (via petsalive.org)

As you can imagine, caring for so many different types of animals can require a lot of space. Back in March of 2021, Pets Alive got approval from the Town of Wallkill to build a new Dog Kennel.

According to a Facebook post from earlier this week, they consulted Shelter Planners of America about whether they should redo the old build or start over. It was decided and then approved that the new building was the way to go.

The plan is to build the new 12,000-square-foot building close to the existing structure and then take down the old one. The plan is to have the new building not only house the dogs but also space for the community. There will be a community room for public programs plus a larger, healthier space for dogs, staff, and volunteers.

..... features include such as heated floors, a community room, an expanded adoption area, more intake, quarantine, and medical evaluation space, 51 dog kennel enclosures, and large garage doors in the kennel area to provide sunlight and fresh air for the animals! (via Pets Alive Facebook)

The garage doors in the picture below will offer light and fresh air when opened.

Other Animals you can help at Pets Alive in Middletown, NY

