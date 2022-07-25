Our New Pet of the Week Tigger Can Bounce And Play All Day!

Meet our newest Pet of The Week, Tigger! She is a 3-year-old cat that came to Pets Alive with six of her younger siblings! Just like her namesake, she is an extremely energetic and fun cat to be with. She loves to bounce around from room to room, always looking for her next adventure! Her favorite spot is the sunroom, where after she’s had a day full of fun, she can take a little cat nap! Once she’s done resting, she’s back up and ready to play again!

She enjoys being around people and other animals, including cats and dogs. She’s used to being with her siblings, so she would love to go to a home with another cat to hang out with. She can act a little hard to get, but that’s only because she loves the attention!

Is Tigger the perfect girl for you? If So, she’s available for adoption from Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. For questions about her, contact Pets Alive at adoptions@petsalive.org or 845-386-9738. You can also fill out an online application and the cat adoption team will schedule an appointment for you to meet her!