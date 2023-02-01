How To Help Dog Deliberately Starved Now in Middletown, NY

As I have shared with you in the past, Pets Alive is an organization that is near and dear to my heart. They were the reason I met and adopted my Minnie Pearl. Her "Gotcha Day" was April 18, 2009.

In the years that followed, I have watched Pets Alive come to the aid of so many animals, not just dogs. They have cats, goats, pigs, and more. The volunteers and the team who work there are always going above and beyond to help animals that need care. It is rare that they say they can't help in some way when there is an animal in need.

Pets Alive Helps Starved Dog, Bully, Recover in Middletown, New York

The latest animal they have taken in that is in extreme need of care is Bully. According to a Facebook post shared today (January 31, 2023), Bully was intentionally starved. This not only caused horrible physical issues for Bully but it has also made it important that he is handled gently to regain trust.

Pets Alive via Facebook

Pet Rescue in the Hudson Valley

Pets Alive plans to help Bully recover but it could take a while and no one is quite sure to what level he will be able to get back to normal for a dog his breed and size.

It's not safe to feed emaciated animals too much too quickly, and they are best served consuming a small meal every six hours. A recovery diet is composed predominately of fat, quality protein, and minerals rather than carbohydrates. Slow and steady wins the race, and we'll be here for Bully for however long it takes. (Pets Alive via Facebook)

If you want to help Pets Alive while they help Bully, the link to his donate page is in the post below.

Pets Alive via Facebook

Events that Benefit Rescued Animals in the Hudson Valley

Pets Alive also has an event coming up late this year in Beacon, New York that you can get involved with. They need vendors for Beacon Barks.

Enjoy a day dedicated to people and dogs with a parade and a street fair. Save the date for May 20, 2023. That same day in Orange County you can also support Pets Alive by bowling. The 6th Annual Pets Alive Bowl-A-Thon will be held on May 20th, 2023 from 1 PM to 4 PM at Quinnz Pinz in Middletown.

