5 Things I Learned from My Father

Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday. I miss my father. Depending on who you ask, he was one of the most charismatic and well liked guys ever. Especially if you asked him. But the truth is, my dad was really well liked, smart, and he taught me some valuable things.

Those are pretty good lessons that I apply to my everyday life. Or at least I try to. And one thing is for sure... I won’t even go near a Monopoly game. Happy Father's Day!

