So hopefully I am not the first person to tell you that this Sunday is Father's Day. That being said I am also hoping that you have your dad in your life to enjoy it. I am a Daddy's girl even though my father passed away in 1986. Once a Daddy's girl always a daddy's girl.

As a kid growing up we never really did a lot on Father's Day. My dad wasn't much on being the center of attention, reality is most dads aren't. We always got him a gift but the day usually consisted of "us girls" giving dad a break. We were a needy bunch. Mom would usually find something for all of us to do so my dad could chill out for the day without us under foot.

If dad was still around he'd 83 so I am sure some of what I have on this list he would laugh at but here are my ideas for some things you could do with dad on Sunday.

Golf

Plenty of places to play in the Hudson Valley including Apple Greens Golf Course in Highland.

Dinner

Take him to his favorite restaurant and if you're looking for an idea Ole Savannah Southern Table & Bar in Kingston on the Rondout.

Hike

There are so many trails to choose from including the Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner.

Rent a Convertible

I am going to say you will have to contact a local rent a car company but maybe you can also find an Uber.

Take Him Shopping

Don't just think the mall dad may have some other favorite store he'd like to stop into on Sunday like Alterniverse Comics in Hyde Park.

Gambling

Always fun even if you don't win at a place like Resorts World Catskills in Monticello

Sporting Event

Get Dad tickets to an upcoming game at the Dutch home of Hudson Valley Renegades

