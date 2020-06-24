Amici’s in Poughkeepsie Hosts Military Family Reunion

How about some good news? You're going to want to grab some tissues for this one.

Father's Day was this past weekend and what better gift for the big day then reuniting with your family? That's what happened back on Friday, June 19th for one Hudson Valley military family.

I don't know about you, but any time I see a military family reunion video, I'm a blubbering mess.

Amici's in Poughkeepsie shared the video on Friday of Mike Buyers surprising his kids after being away for almost 3 months. We reached out to Joanne Van Ness who has helped the family in the past and she tells us that Mike was in Arizona in Officer school and is preparing to be deployed within the next few months for over a year.

In the video, you can see Mike's family patiently waiting for their food. Mike then comes into the shot carrying plates and shocking his two kids.

The kids were definitely surprised and it took them a minute to realize what was actually happening, but once they realized Dad was home they attacked him with hugs. And that's where I officially lost it.

Take a look at the video below:

Nothing brings a bigger smile to our face then seeing our local heroes being with their families. Thank you, Mike, for your service and a thank you to your family for staying strong while you were away.

This will most definitely be a Father's Day Mike, his family and Amici's will never forget.

