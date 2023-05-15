5 Reasons One Must Attend the Northeast Outdoor Show

Northeast Outdoor Show returns to Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY.

The ultimate Hudson Valley event for lovers of the great outdoors will take place at Dutchess County Fairgrounds on May 20 and 21.

Always loved the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. So many fond memories of attending the fair each year, along with other events. The Good Guys Car shows were always fun over the years. One event that makes its return this year is the much anticipated Northeast Outdoor Show. Fishing, hunting, camping, biking, cooking, travel and more will be represented at this popular two-day event.

5 Reasons to Attend the Northeast Outdoor Show 2023:

1. The Animals

Not your typical petting zoo, Two By Two Animal Haven will be at the Northeast Outdoor Show thanks to Tomfillery of Poughkeepsie. The organization's mission is to spread awareness about animal welfare and conservation through education.



2. The Fishing

The Hawg Trough 5000 gallon, mobile fish tank will be present, with experts on hand giving fishing tips and tricks.

3. The Archery

The Northeast Outdoor Show and Neighbors Gun Club presents the 3D Archery Shoot. A unique opportunity for archery enthusiasts of all levels to showcase their skills and to compete against like-minded individuals.

4. The Lumberjack Classic

An epic battle of the Timbersport Titans returns with the Lumberjack Classic. Top-notch competitors go head-head to win hefty cash prizes in this popular Northeast Outdoor Show event.

5. The Beer

Bush Light is the beer sponsor for the 2023 Northeast Outdoor Show. Look for plenty of refreshing Busch Light on the premises.

Get tickets and more info on the Northeast Outdoor Show 2023 here.