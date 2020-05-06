5 Middletown Jobs Available Right Now

As the Hudson Valley adjusts to the effects of COVID-19, residents are charged with making difficult decisions when it comes to staying healthy and keeping the bills paid. Here's a look at five jobs available in Middletown, New York if you're on the hunt.

These job listings were found via Indeed.com if you're looking for other opportunities. How has the virus affected you? Let us know in the comment section on social media or through our app chat feature.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app





Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: