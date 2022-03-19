The news broke this week that will have so many of us rushing around to find our reusable bags and comfy walking shoes. With Spring officially starting it is no surprise that some of our favorite warm-weather activities are getting ready to get underway for 2022

Elephant's Trunk Flea Market shared on their Facebook page that they will be opening the gates on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022. They plan to have pre-paid tickets available in the upcoming weeks and the key to the actual opening will be the weather staying dry so that the field is ready for you and all the vendors.

Elephant's Trunk Flea Market in New Milford, CT

If you aren't familiar with Elephant's Truck Flea Market let me try to get you up to speed before the excitement starts. Elephant's Truck is the largest weekly flea market in the New England area and is so easy to get to from the Hudson Valley. You can take I-84 East or State Route 55 to US 7 and either way you are there in an hour.

Dealers arrive by 4:30 AM so if you want you can pay $20 to get in early and shop from 5:30 AM to 7 AM to beat the crowds. If you aren't an early riser you can prepay $10 and shop from 7 AM to 8 AM. General admission for those of us who sleep in on Sundays is $3 and that starts at 8 AM and goes until 2 PM when the market shuts down. General Admission tickets are only available on site.

What is For Sale at Elephant's Trunk Flea Market?

Elephant's Truck has dealers arrive from all over so there is an unbelievable selection of items. According to the Facebook page, about 60% of the items are antiques and collectibles the other 40% are new or a mix. The is also a wide variety of food available and plenty of parking. Pets are not permitted.

You can buy Jewelry and more at Elephant's Trunk Flea Market

