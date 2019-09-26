43-Year Employee at St. Francis Hospital Dies

If you've ever been to St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, it's likely you've run into this woman.

Sister Marie Colette Muller started working at St. Francis (now Mid Hudson Regional) in 1970. Hired as a staff nurse, Colette later moved to pastoral ministry at the hospital in 1979. Through the years Colette saw countless patients and family members, helping them through the most joyous and painful moments of their lives. In 1998 the long-time employee was elected to the hospital's board of directors.

Early in her career, Colette worked as at St. Agnes Hospital in White Plains. Besides serving on staff, she worked as a baby nurse until 1959 when she left to run the infirmary at Immaculate Conception motherhouse in Hastings-on Hudson.

Sister Marie Colette died Aug. 25 at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville. She was 92.

