4 Big Events Scheduled for this Fall in Rhinebeck at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds
The Dutchess County Fair may have wrapped up for 2021 but that doesn't mean the events are over at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. They have a full schedule for the Fall.
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest - Join popular regional celebrity chefs plus wine experts and specialty vendors at this annual event that celebrates food and wine from our region and around New York State. The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest runs September 11th and 12th. Any tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be honor at this year's fest. Wineries, Cideries, Distilleries, Craft Beers, Food Trucks and Gourmet food will all be available. Parking is Free. Find out more and purchase your tickets at hudsonvalleywinefest.com.
Handcrafted Octoberfest at Rhinebeck
Handcrafted Octoberfest at Rhinebeck: A Family Harvest Celebration will be held at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds on Saturday October 2nd from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday the 3rd from 10 AM to 4 PM. This is a family event with free parking that happens rain or shine. Quail Hollow Events presents this weekend of handcrafted, artisanal and agricultural wears. Their is food and refreshments surrounded by furniture, jewelry, ceramics, glass and fiber art. The are activities for adults and children. Order tickets at Quailhollow.com.
Barn Star's Fall Antiques at Rhinebeck
Barn Star's Fall Antiques at Rhinebeck run on Columbus Day Weekend, October 9th and 10th. Hours will be 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 11 AM to 4 PM on Sunday. Enjoy a variety of dealers at this show with fine art, folk art, antique and estate jewelry plus pottery, silver and more. Parking will be free but you will need a ticket. Admission will be $10 and you can order yours at barnstar.com.
New York State Sheep and Wool Festival
New York State Sheep and Wool Festival will arrive to Rhinebeck the weekend of October 16th and 17th. Everything you could possibly need for any kind of wool or wool product will be at this festival plus so much more. New York has a thriving sheep industry and it is showcased at this fantastic event. Everything from fine knitted product to dog demonstrations will be on hand. There are still a few things that will be held virtually this year like the workshops but other favorites will be looking forward to your visit to Rhinebeck. Hours at 9 AM to 5 PM Saturday and 9 AM to 4 PM on Sunday. Parking is free but tickets for the show are $12 and can be purchased at sheepandwool.com.