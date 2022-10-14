3 Awesomely Fun Family Events this Month in Ulster County

Fall is the perfect season in Ulster County. The vibrant colors of the leaves, the beautiful mountain views, bustling farm markets, and more fall festivals than you can count. October is almost half over, but there are still some awesome Ulster County festivals going on over the next couple weeks. Here are a few that your whole family will enjoy.

Fall Family Fun Fest at the Ashokan Center

Head to the Ashokan Center at 477 Beaverkill Road in Olivebridge this Sunday, Oct. 16 from 10AM - 4PM for the Fall family Fun Fest. Fresh hot and cold apple cider, horse drawn hay rides, guided hikes, broom making, pumpkin decorating and much more. There will be live music from Lara Hope’s Gold Hope Duo, Jay Ungar and Molly mason, and the Strawberry Hill Fiddlers. Plus, there will be seasonal food available for purchase. A fun day for the whole family.

Fallnicia Fun Day and Scarecrow Contest

If you’ve never been to Phoenicia, this would be the perfect day to check out all this cool town has to offer. There will be activities, raffles and food for the whole family, live music from the Rock Academy Band, Esopus Quartet and a DJ throughout the day on the porch of the Phoenicia Playhouse. Plus, face painting, story time with Ovi, pumpkin painting, mask decorating and on-site emergency vehicles for children to explore. The 3rd annual Scarecrow contest will also be held the same day and time. And don’t forget to visit the world famous Phoenicia Diner.

Boo at the Zoo

The Forsyth Nature Center on Lucas Avenue in Kingston continues their tradition of Boo at the Zoo on Friday, Oct. 21 at 5:30PM. Boo at the Zoo is a family friendly event will include a costume parade, fun decorations, and even a movie in the park! Hotel Transylvania will show at dark on the big screen. A fun evening for kids of all ages.

Ulster County in the fall is awesome even if you don’t have a destination, but it’s even better when you do. There’s still a lot of cool stuff going on in Ulster County this month, and the whole family can be part of it. And the foliage is unbelievable, so get out and enjoy!

