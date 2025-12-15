Hudson Valley Firefighter Dies During Wilderness Rescue

A Hudson Valley firefighter died over the weekend while attempting to help a distressed hiker.

On December 13 at 5:26pm, the Phoenicia Fire District was dispatched to the Town of Shandaken for a report of an injured hiker. A crew from the Phoenicia Fire Department entered the trail, traveling roughly one-half mile into a wooded area to locate the hiker.

While operating in the wooded area, Firefighter and Fire District Commissioner Michael J. Ryan suffered a sudden medical emergency and went into cardiac arrest.

Fellow Phoenicia firefighters began life-saving measures right away. They were joined by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, the Shandaken Police Department, and Shandaken EMS. Crews worked together in challenging terrain, doing everything possible to help him.

Despite those efforts, Firefighter and Commissioner Michael J. Ryan passed away.

Who Was Michael J. Ryan?

Ryan’s service to the Hudson Valley extended far beyond the fire district. According to the Ulster Police Department, Officer Ryan had served with the department since 2020 as a Training Officer. Before that, he completed a more than 20-year career with the Kingston Police Department.

He played a major role in shaping the next generation of officers, serving as an academy instructor at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Training Group Police Academy and teaching during in-service training cycles. He was also a tactical operator with the Kingston and Ulster Emergency Services Unit. Those who worked with him say he was always focused on helping others grow, sharing his knowledge and experience whenever he could.

Before his law enforcement and fire service careers, Ryan honorably served in the United States Air Force.

Community Reacts to Ryan's Death

The Ulster County Department of Emergency Services and the Phoenicia Fire District released statements calling his passing a profound loss and extending their deepest condolences to the Ryan family.

Social media messages from fire departments and police agencies throughout the Hudson Valley echoed those sentiments.

Wilderness rescues are physically demanding and unpredictable. This tragedy is a reminder of the quiet risks local firefighters and officers take, even on calls meant to help someone else.

Information regarding funeral and memorial services has not been released as of Monday morning.

