Hudson Valley Tragedy Sends Flags Lower Across New York State

Flags across New York State were ordered at half-mast due to a Hudson Valley tragedy.

On Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered flags on all New York State government buildings to be lowered from sunrise to sunset in honor of a Hudson Valley firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty.

Michael J. Ryan was serving as a firefighter and commissioner with the Phoenicia Fire District when tragedy struck on December 13. That evening, at 5:26pm, crews were dispatched to the Town of Shandaken for a report of an injured hiker. Firefighters entered a wooded trail about one-half mile in, working to reach the person who needed help.

While operating in the rugged terrain, Ryan suffered a sudden medical emergency and went into cardiac arrest. Fellow firefighters immediately began life-saving efforts, assisted by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, the Shandaken Police Department, and Shandaken EMS.

Despite those efforts, Ryan passed away.

In announcing the flag directive, Governor Hochul highlighted the lifetime of service Ryan gave to his community and his state.

“With a distinguished career in the military, as a member of law enforcement and as a firefighter, Commissioner Michael Ryan spent more than four decades as a public servant working selflessly to protect others,” Hochul said. “I extend my deepest condolences to Michael’s loved ones and colleagues as they remember his life and legacy. His unwavering dedication to service will not be forgotten.”

Ryan’s service stretched far beyond the firehouse. He honorably served in the United States Air Force before beginning a more than 20-year career with the Kingston Police Department. Since 2020, he served with the Ulster Police Department as a Training Officer, mentoring new recruits, teaching experienced officers, and serving as a tactical operator on the Kingston and Ulster Emergency Services Unit.

The Phoenicia Fire District and Ulster County Department of Emergency Services have both called his death a profound loss to the community.

The lowering of flags coincided with Ryan's funeral services on Saturday.