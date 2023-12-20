New York State DEC Rescues Lost Hiker in Ulster County

it is very easy this time of year to get lost, even for an experienced hiker. New York state has such a vast abundance of wilderness, that one simple wrong turn take a person to an area they're not familiar with.

In early December, DEC officers helped a pair of teenagers on the McKenzie Mountain Trail, who had lost track of time with their phone batteries starting to run low.

The New York State DEC reminds everyone to be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. They ask everyone to visit their Hike Smart NY , Adirondack Backcountry Information , and Catskill Backcountry Information web pages for more information.

New York State DEC Rescues Lost Teen

The New York State DEC says that forest rangers responded to a call for a lost hiker in the Slide Mountain Wilderness the afternoon of December 12.

The DEC says that coordinates had placed a 17-year-old from Youngsville between Slide and Cornell mountains, approximately three miles from the trailhead. Rangers worked alongside with New York State Police and the Big Indian and Claryville Fire Departments.

The DEC says that rangers reached the subject that evening, who was showing symptoms of mild hypothermia. The teen was in the middle of a two-night backpacking trip that started at the Giant Ledge trailhead with a planned meeting with family at the Slide Mountain trailhead, says officials.

Due to the steep and rugged terrain, snow accumulation, rapidly dropping temperatures, and exhaustion, the hiker could not reach his planned destination. After warming the hiker with hot liquids, food, and hand and foot warmers,

DEC rangers assisted the subject to the Slide Mountain trailhead where he was met by his family.