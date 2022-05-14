25 Films And TV Shows Filmed In The Hudson Valley Since 2020

The Hudson Valley Film Commission broke records in 2021 for film and television production in the region. Since bouncing back from the first year of the Coronavirus Pandemic, there was a record of $57 million of local spending generated by the film and television industry.

So, in this article, we will be breaking down the 25 films and tv shows that have been filmed in the Hudson Valley since 2020 including where in the Hudson Valley these productions were filmed, what they're about or based on, its leading actors, directors, writers, and producers.