Where Is The Only 24 Hour Wendy’s In Hudson Valley?

There is only one Wendy's location that is 24 hours in the area.

It sure is difficult to find fast food restaurants in the Hudson Valley that are 24 hours anymore, let alone any convenience stores or diners. There are only a select few still open 24 hours, ever since COVID wreaked havoc on everyone and everything a few years ago. Since then, we've seen many business either cutting back their hours or completely closing up shop in the Hudson Valley. And if you're a night owl like, it sucks. LOL

Wendy's is one of the most popular fast food chains, founded by Dave Thomas in 1969, in Columbus, Ohio. Its headquarters moved to Dublin, Ohio in 2006. As of 2018, Wendy's was the world's third-largest hamburger fast-food chain with 6,711 locations, following Burger King and McDonald's.

As of 2023, there were 7,166 Wendy's outlets, of which 415 are company-owned and 6,751 franchised, 83% of which are in the United States. The company specifies stores' standards; owners control opening hours, decor, and staff uniforms and pay. So with the owners controlling opening hours, it appears that only one Wendy's owner in the Hudson Valley wants their establishment to be 24 hours.

Where is the Hudson Valley's Only 24 Hour Wendy's?

We've been scouring the Hudson Valley to find a 24 hour Wendy's, and although we've searched and found that there are nearly a dozen Wendy's locations in the Hudson Valley, most close by 2am. Only one is now 24 hours, and its in Dutchess County.

It turns out that the only 24 hour Wendy's in the Hudson Valley is on Main Street in Poughkeepsie! The other Poughkeepsie location on route 9 (2596 South Road) is only open until 1am each day, 2 am on Saturdays. The McDonald's at 753 Main Street is open 24 hours 7 days a week!

It turns out the Wendy's on Main Street became 24 hours as of a few weeks, previous being open til 3am. I had remembered when the Wendy's was only open until 2am, but started staying open until 3 am a few months back. So good news for Wendy's fans, if you get a late night craving for a Baconator, you're all set!

*Editors Note: We called Wendy's corporate and were able to confirm that there are only 3 other Wendy's locations in all of New York that are 24 hours (one in NYC and two others upstate.) There are a total of 231 Wendy's locations in New York State.

