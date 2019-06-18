2019 LaGrange Knights of Columbus Family Carnival

2019 LaGrange Knights of Columbus Family Carnival

Matt Cowan/Getty Images

Summer is here, and that means we have a huge choice of fun fairs and carnivals to attend in the Hudson Valley. The Lagrange Knights of Columbus Family Carnival a tradition here in Dutchess County, and it's happening this year from June 26 - 29 at 126 Stringham Road between LaGrange Highway Garage and Town Hall in LaGrangeville, starting each evening at 6 pm.

There will be fun for the whole family. Great food, drink, music, rides, games, gambling and even a beer garden. And make sure you have on your dancing shoes because there will also be live music every night with some of the Hudson Valley's best bands including Face the Music, Andrea and the Armenian Rug Riders, Syncing Lulu, and The Jukebox Junkies. Plus, every night is wristband night.

For more information and a schedule of events for the Knights of Columbus 2019 Family Carnival June 26 - 29, check out the event facebook page or email carnival@lagrangekofc.com.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the websiteAlexa-enabled deviceGoogle Home or the WPDH mobile app.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO

.

Filed Under: Knights of Columbus, Lagrange Knights of Columbus, Lagrange Knights of Columbus Family Carnival
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles

More From WPDH-WPDA