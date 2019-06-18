2019 LaGrange Knights of Columbus Family Carnival

Summer is here, and that means we have a huge choice of fun fairs and carnivals to attend in the Hudson Valley. The Lagrange Knights of Columbus Family Carnival a tradition here in Dutchess County, and it's happening this year from June 26 - 29 at 126 Stringham Road between LaGrange Highway Garage and Town Hall in LaGrangeville, starting each evening at 6 pm.

There will be fun for the whole family. Great food, drink, music, rides, games, gambling and even a beer garden. And make sure you have on your dancing shoes because there will also be live music every night with some of the Hudson Valley's best bands including Face the Music, Andrea and the Armenian Rug Riders, Syncing Lulu, and The Jukebox Junkies. Plus, every night is wristband night.

For more information and a schedule of events for the Knights of Columbus 2019 Family Carnival June 26 - 29, check out the event facebook page or email carnival@lagrangekofc.com.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO