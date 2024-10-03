$2 Million Given To Orange County For Pools And Splash Pads

Three Orange County, NY communities will benefit from multi-million-dollar grant funding.

It was a hot summer. Summertime in the Hudson Valley can be brutal for some, with many communities looking for ways to cool off. Not everyone has access to a pool unfortunately, but people in Orange County, NY now have a reason to celebrate as a plan is in place to install pools and splash pads in three area communities.

James Skoufis is a politician from New York, currently serving as a member of the New York State Senate, representing the 42nd District of the New York Senate since 2023.

Skoufis previously represented the 39th District prior to redistricting from 2019 to 2022. He began his political career on the Woodbury town board in Orange County. In 2012 he was elected to the New York State Assembly, becoming its youngest member at 25. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2016.

Skoufis is a member of the Democratic Party and has focused on issues like infrastructure, healthcare, and education during his tenure. He has also been involved in various legislative initiatives aimed at improving local communities.

Skoufis Announces $2 Million Grant Funding For Pools and Splash Pads

James Skoufis announced on social media this week that he had a chance to meet with local leaders from Goshen, Warwick, and New Windsor to announce over $2 million in grant funding for pools and splash pads in the three communities.

Pools and splash pads are more than just a way to cool off in the summer - they can foster a sense of community for towns, provide a physical outlet for all ages, and support public safety. I look forward to these three great projects coming to fruition! -James Skoufis

The announcement was met with excitement from many, with comments like "Great job", "Thats amazing, thank you!", and "You have our votes, Senator". One person added, "I am sure families and kids will thank you, especially next summer."

No official timeline for the project is known, but it's great news for area residents looking to cool off in the future during hot summer months.

