Emergency Teams Contain Fire at Orange County Battery Storage Facility

A dangerous situation unfolded prior to the beginning of the weekend in Orange County, when a fire was reported at a battery storage facility at a location in the village of Warwick. Emergency personnel from local police, to the fire department, and even hazmat teams were called in to tend to, resolve and evaluate the situation.

Battery Fire in Warwick

The fire in question broke out at a facility in the Village of Warwick on Friday, December 19, 2025, at around 10:15p.m. According to the multiple reports posted to the Village of Warwick Facebook page, the facility was located at 28 Church Street, and that a facility fire alarm first alerted authorities of the situation, which then triggered an emergency response plan.

The Town of Warwick Police Department, Warwick Fire Department, Orange County Hazardous Materials Unit, and Village of Warwick and Orange County Emergency Services all responded to the scene. Upon arrival, it was confirmed that a fire was present in one of the container units. The fire was contained and did not spread to any other units.

Officials with the Village of Warwick gave an update on the situation, and stated that at this time, it is believed that the fire was caused by water infiltration into the system from a source located near the facility. Investigations however will continue to determine an exact cause for the fire. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Battery Storage Fire Monitoring

After the fire was contained, emergency response teams stayed on scene and continued to monitor the situation. In particular, Orange County Hazmat from their arrival to the scene has monitored the air at the site and at down wind locations. The reason for the air monitoring is due to the potential of toxic contaminants being released into the air due to the fire. At this time, Orange County Hazmat has not detected anything of worthy of alarm in the air level and quality monitoring.

Authorities will be on scene 24/7 until the situation has been completely resolved, and Orange County Hazmat will continue to track air levels and air quality for potential toxins and pollutants.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

