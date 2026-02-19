Police Nab Suspect in Alleged Ski Theft at Hudson Valley Resort

There was a bit more police activity than usual around the ski lodge, as investigators say they've cracked the case of the stolen skis.

The story of the stolen skis that stretched across state lines ended this week after police say they discovered a suspect.

Skis Stolen From Hudson Valley Slopes

According to the Town of Warwick Police Department, officers were called to Mount Peter Ski Area in Warwick on February 11 after several pairs of skis suddenly disappeared during a school ski meet. Schools from Bergen County were on the mountain that afternoon when someone quietly helped themselves to thousands of dollars in equipment.

Police estimate the stolen skis were worth somewhere between four thousand and seven thousand dollars.

Investigators Track Down a Suspect in Ski Theft

Detectives immediately reviewed surveillance video and spoke with witnesses. After several days of digging through evidence, officers arrested Kevin R. Malkin, a 39-year-old from Hopatcong, New Jersey, and charged him with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Police say Malkin is not an employee of Mount Peter. The suspected thief was acting as an official at the ski event and also represented Atomic Skis, which is ironically the same brand of skis that were reported missing.

Malkin was processed and released under New York’s bail reform laws. The case remains open as detectives work to determine if there are more victims.

Warwick Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been affected by the theft to call the department’s Detective Division at 845 986-3423.