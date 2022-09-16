I’m a baby boomer. That’s right, I’m part of that generation. Say what you will about us, you have to admit some really great bands came out of the baby boomer era. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Who… should I keep on going? That list could go on forever. Another thing about us baby boomers is that we’re resilient, we still love our music, and an awful lot of our favorite musicians are still out there making music.

Who's Coming?

Believe it or not, there are two iconic classic rock bands coming to one of Dutchess County’s favorite music venues in the coming week. Canned Heat, famous for their appearance at Woodstock in 1969 and also for their awesome hits “on the Road Again” and “Going Up the Country” just to name a couple, will be playing at Daryl’s House Club on Route 22 in Pawling this Sunday, Sept. 18 at 7PM. Pretty cool.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, you’ll want to head back to Daryl’s House Club to see The Yardbirds. The Yardbirds have boasted some impressive members through the years including Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck. The lineup may have changed a bit, but they’re still delivering kick-ass rock and roll at every show. Show time is 7PM.

That’s not all that’s happening at Daryl’s House Club in Pawling. If you’re a Squeeze fan, you might want to check out Glenn Tillbrook on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Daryl’s House Club also has a great menu and a fine selection of beer. For a full list of shows, and to get tickets, check out the Daryl’s House website.

