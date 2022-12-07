Service Dog Safe in New York After Swimming Across Hudson River

Ever thought about swimming across the Hudson River? Best advice is not to, unless you've had the proper training. However, no one told that to this adventurous canine. Luckily, the 6-month-old dog is reportedly home safe after quite an excursion. An excursion that took him all the way across the Hudson River.

We love our dogs, but it should be known that owning a dog in the state of New York can be very expensive. According to Pettable, New York is the 3rd most expensive state in the country to own a dog, with and average cost of $2,306 a year. Only Massachusetts and Delaware cost more per year to own a dog, according to the study.

Dog Swims From New York to New Jersey

PIX 11 says that a service dog named Bear slipped out of his collar and ran away from his owners Saturday afternoon. Ellen Wolpin told PIX said she saw the young dog entering the water and was "terrified".

Wolpin said they only had Bear for a few weeks, and was going to be trained as a service dog to notify when her son was about to have a seizure.

Bear made quite the bold move and swam all the way to a different state. Edgewater Fire Company #1 said on their Facebook page that Bear was found under the pier at Independence Harbor. As of Tuesday, PIX 11 says Bear was home safe with his family.

According to Dog Play Outdoors, a dog can generally swim for up to to around 30 minutes at a time. This will also depend though on its breed, age, stamina, size, and how cold the water may be.

Can a Dog Run For Mayor in New York State?

But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.

First Canine

Through the years, there's been a number of dogs and other animals who have run for office in various places around the world. Many times it's done as satire, as the titles these pooches often hold are considered an "honorary" position. Sometimes the animals' owners even enter them into the race as a form of protest.

This is a rather peculiar story about the time a canine actually ran for office in a pretty well known town in the Capitol Region in 2015..

Diamond Runs for Mayor in New York

Anyone remember the story of Diamond? Diamond is a dog who ran for Mayor of Schenectady in 2015. Diamond ran as a write-in candidate against Mayor Gary McCarthy, Roger Hull, and Chris Gibbs, and was described by her owner as “Schenectady’s best friend.”. She wasn't the first four-legged candidate to run for mayor in Schenectady either.

According to the Daily Gazette, there was Sparky the cat in 2007, Roger the cat in 2011, and Loffredo the dog in 1999.

Diamond's owner, Kathy Fitzmaurice, was also the owner of both cats who had previously run, according to the Gazette. Fitzmaurice said she just wanted to have a little fun. Of course, Diamond didn't win, even after promising lower taxes and a fire hydrant on every block. Maybe some other time.