15 Dog-Friendly Winery and Cideries in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is known for many things. It's rich in history, has beautiful hiking trails and breathtaking landscapes, and has some phenomenal local wineries.

We could make a list of the evergrowing list of wineries across the mid-Hudson region, but that's been done a million times. If you're like me and have a dog, you probably want to bring your 4 legged friends with you wherever you go.

Where are the Dog-Friendly Wineries in the Hudson Valley?

Luckily, there are a handful of local wineries that welcome dogs on their property as well as in the tasting room.

There's nothing more relaxing than enjoying a glass of your favorite wine, or personally for me a Froze, with your best friend by your side.

Cork Hounds is a fantastic website that breaks down all the dog-friendly wineries near your zip code. We did the research so you don't have to. Many of the dog-friendly wineries are in Orange and Ulster County towns.

Looking to explore the oldest winery in America? Grab your pup, pack the car and head to Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville. Leashed dogs are welcomed outdoors at Brotherhood.

Head to Dutchess County's Millbrook Winery next. According to their website, they love dogs and add:

We ask that all dogs visiting the winery be on their leash and well behaved. Dogs are not allowed inside our Loft or Taproom areas. Please clean up after your dog when visiting the winery.

We've created a list of 14 dog-friendly wineries in our neck of the woods. Which ones will you be visiting? Did we miss any? Let us know through the stations mobile app or in the Facebook comment section.

