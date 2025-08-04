The star of The Naked Gun decided to watch his own film while out for the night in the Hudson Valley.

This weekend, the reboot of The Naked Gun franchise debuted with a total of $16.5 million. The film is getting rave reviews, including a 90% Fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr., a deadpan cop working at Police Squad and the son of Frank Derbin, portrayed by Leslie Neilson in the original TV and film series.

Liam Neeson Makes Hudson Valley Headlines Ahead of Premiere

In the weeks leading up to the release of The Naked Gun, Neeson made headlines for cozying up with his co-star, Pamela Anderson. The couple is reportedly dating and, according to an inside source, in the early stages of a budding romance.

Liam Neeson Appears at 'Naked Gun' Screening in Amenia, NY

Moviegoers at the Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia were seeing double on Saturday when Liam Neeson appeared at the local screening of The Naked Gun. The star was on hand to give a special in-person introduction to the film and greet fans.

The event was organized by the Stefanopoulos family, owners of the Four Brothers Drive-In. Fans who attended the special event were greeted by Neeson before a double feature featuring The Naked Gun and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Those in attendance also received a special gift bag.

New York State Representative Anil Beephan was also on hand to present Neeson & the Four Brothers Drive-In with an official Assembly citation celebrating the new film. Neeson, a Hudson Valley resident, owns a sprawling 34,000-square-foot castle in Millbrook, New York.

