You might be celebrating National Donut Day today, but here in the Hudson Valley...every day is donut day!

We are home to some of the most creative, and most importantly, delicious donut shops in the state, and maybe even in the world! But then again, we may be a little biased.

Now, we know for sure that the Hudson Valley is known for its Apple Cider Donuts (especially during the fall season). Hudson Valley orchards turn out thousands of ACDs a year.

But if you're looking for something a little crazier you're in the right spot. There are 10 donut shops here in the Hudson Valley that you should put on your must-visit list.

Beacon and Kingston are 2 of the hottest spots to get donuts currently, coming in with 2 and 3 locations in their town. Glazed Over in Beacon is, in my opinion, the donut shop to really get the ball rolling (dough rolling?) when it comes to donut creations in the mid-Hudson region.

At Glazed Over they give the customer a blank canvas (plain donut) and give them the tools (glazes, toppings, drizzles) to create their own donut creation. It doesn't get more unique than that right?

Kingston Candy Bar in Kingston is the perfect stop for a sweet treat, not only do they create specialty donuts, but they also have candy and ice cream. AND, you can order your ice cream in a DONUT CONE. Yes, you read that right. The best of both worlds!

Whether you're craving a donut on National Donut Day or just looking for a different spin on your run-of-the-mill donut, the Hudson Valley has you covered.

Jump in the car and check out these 10 donut shops in the Hudson Valley:

10 Delicious Donut Shops To Visit in the Hudson Valley Every day is National Donut Day at these 10 donut shops across the Hudson Valley!

