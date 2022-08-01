10 Crazy Items You Can Buy at Mark Ruffalo’s Hudson Valley Store

You may be surprised to learn that Mark Ruffalo and his wife own a shop in the Hudson Valley that sells some pretty eclectic items.

Celebrity-owned businesses have become quite common in the Hudson Valley. From the Snooki Shop in Beacon run by the Jersey Shore star to Samuel's in Rhinebeck which is co-owned by Paul Rudd, Hollywood stars have not only made the Hudson Valley their home but have also become part of the local economy.

However, there's one local spot owned by a celebrity couple that has successfully remained under the radar. Sunny's Pop in Narrowsburg is a small, eclectic shop owned by Mark Ruffalo and his wife, Sunrise. The business started in the couple's hometown of Callicoon before moving to its new permanent location on Main Street in Narrowsburg six years ago.

The store caters to high-end customers who are searching for one-of-a-kind items and gifts. Most of us probably can't afford some of these expensive tchotchkes and even if we could, would be hard-pressed to rationalize spending over $800 on a throw blanket. However, it sure is fun to window shop at this crazy celebrity-owned boutique. And who knows? You might run into the Incredible Hulk himself while eyeing up a pair of overpriced candlesticks.

If you'd like to visit this one-of-a-kind shop, Sunny's Pop is located at 76 Main Street in Narrowsburg and is open Thursday through Monday from 11am to 5pm. The store also has a website where you can purchase some of their more interesting items in their online shop.

