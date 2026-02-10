City of Poughkeepsie Raises Flag in Recognition of Black History Month

Public Works staff recently raised the Pan-African Flag to recognize and honor Black History Month.

Black History Month, celebrated in February in the US and Canada (and October in the UK), is a dedicated time to honor the achievements, culture, and history of African Americans, including their central role in national history.

Originally initiated by Carter G. Woodson in 1926 as "Negro History Week," it became a month-long, observance in 1976 to, ensure, awareness, and recognition, of Black stories and struggles, for equality.

Key Aspects of Black History Month:

It aims to highlight the often-overlooked contributions of Black individuals to, science, politics, arts, and culture, while fostering a deeper understanding of the, impact of slavery, and the, ongoing, fight for, civil rights

.

Why February: The month was chosen to coincide with the, birthdays, of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

Significance: It serves as a reminder that Black history is American history, encouraging education, reflection, and action to, combat, systemic racism. About the Pan-African Flag The Pan-African flag, designed by Marcus Garvey in 1920 for the UNIA, is a, symbol of Black liberation, unity, and pride worldwide. Composed of equal red, black, and green horizontal stripes, it represents the blood shed for liberation (red), the people of African ancestry (black), and the natural wealth of Africa (green). City of Poughkeepsie Recognizes and Honors Black History Month City of Poughkeepsie posted to social media on Monday video of Department of Public Works staff proudly raising the Pan-African flag alongside the U.S. flag. The video was taken last Thursday, Feb. 5. City of Poughkeepsie said, "we celebrate the resilience and contributions of the Black Community that we so deeply value in our City and beyond"

