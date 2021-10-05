Your Hudson Valley Fall Foliage Photos Could Get You Big Bucks

Fall is here almost in full bloom in the Hudson valley, or it will be within the next few weeks. There are not many places in New York State, or some would argue the whole country, where the fall foliage is more beautiful than here in the Hudson Valley.

Just take a look at your Facebook feed. Picture after picture of autumn sunrises and sunsets and countless trees with leaves of bright oranges, yellows and reds. Better yet, take a look outside. Have you checked out the view from the Mid Hudson Bridge or the Walkway Over the Hudson looking west toward Ulster County? In the height of fall foliage it’s a pretty spectacular sight. Maybe it should be captured in a photo.

If you think that you’re pretty good at taking pictures, and you’re willing to get out and take some awesome pictures around the Hudson Valley, you could actually get some money for it. And I’m not talking about being hired as a photographer.

I’m talking about the 9th Annual Central Hudson Fall Foliage Photo Contest for Central Hudson Gas and Electric customers. The contest launched this week, and the deadline to get your photos entered into the contest is Nov. 5 at noon. On Nov. 9 the finalists will be posted to Facebook where they will be voted on. Voting ends Nov. 19 and the winner gets $750. Not too bad just for taking a picture. You also get a framed print of your winning photo. Voters will also be entered into a random drawing for a framed print of the winning photo.

For more details about the Fall Foliage photo contest, including rules and deadline dates, visit the Central Hudson Gas and Electric Fall Foliage Contest web page. Good luck, and enjoy all the beautiful foliage.

